CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CorVel worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CorVel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.11. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $166.40 and a twelve month high of $255.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,084,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,950,987 in the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

