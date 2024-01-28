Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 616,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.