Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,167,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $681,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

