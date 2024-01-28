CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 604,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.83. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,525,000 after buying an additional 416,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

