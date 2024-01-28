Contrasting Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 153.50%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $23.55 million 2.75 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -2.11 Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 4.26 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -10.45

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

