Constellation Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Constellation has a market cap of $118.68 million and $502,927.49 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a protocol that employs a directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to achieve consensus theoretically capable of infinite scalability. Launched in 2017, Constellation’s goal is to enable secure big data processing and allow connection to external datasets through APIs. Its approach involves a serverless architecture to address common blockchain problems such as scalability and centralization. The DAG protocol, complemented by custom state channels, is designed to evolve smart contracts by integrating data sources into distributed ledger technology (DLT)​​. Constellation’s unique mission is to process big data with high scalability, easy integration, low transaction fees, and robust security. Its consensus model, proof-of-meme (PoM), rewards and selects nodes based on reputation. Its smart contracts run on a Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offering functionalities akin to Ethereum’s smart contracts but with more complex logic.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.