Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
