Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $121.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.33. Approximately 159,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 397,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
