Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 230,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

