Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 230,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
