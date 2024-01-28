Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.14.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.27. 51,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

