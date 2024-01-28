Comparing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69% Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 2.71 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.57 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.33

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 120.50%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

