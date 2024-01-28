Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 2,270,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,979,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 292,351 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 683,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

