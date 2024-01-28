Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

