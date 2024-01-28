Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 1,973,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

