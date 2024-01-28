Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $42.32 on Friday, hitting $599.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

