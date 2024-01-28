Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

