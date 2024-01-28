Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,376 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

