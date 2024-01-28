Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 706 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

