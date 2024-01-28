Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 367 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,476. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

