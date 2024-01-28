Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

CVGI stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.80.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 368,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

