Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.