Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

