Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.