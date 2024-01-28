Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

