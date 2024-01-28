Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

COLB stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

