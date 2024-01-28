Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.07

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 297363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

