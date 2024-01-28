CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNX opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.