Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Cut by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,006,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,464,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,608,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 952,706 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,415 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NET stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
