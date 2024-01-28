ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.02. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 29,258 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.