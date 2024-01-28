CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 163,807 shares.
CleanTech Alpha Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
CleanTech Alpha Company Profile
CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
