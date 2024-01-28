CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 5.4% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,204,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,372,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

