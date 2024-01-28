City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stephens

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

City Price Performance

CHCO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,833. City has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. City’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. American International Group Inc. increased its position in City by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in City by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

