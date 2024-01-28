Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

