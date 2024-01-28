Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Citigroup by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

