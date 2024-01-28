Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.79.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ciena

Insider Activity at Ciena

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.