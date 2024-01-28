Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a negative return on equity of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

