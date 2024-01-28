CIBC Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.62.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,423. The company has a market cap of C$26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.33. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

