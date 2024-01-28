CIBC Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.74.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.