Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.150-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.58 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

