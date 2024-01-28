China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.2 days.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

CILJF stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

