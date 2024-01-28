Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 30,839,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

