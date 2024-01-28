Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,397. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

