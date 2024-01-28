Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $550,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 800.0% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. 4,210,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

