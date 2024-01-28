Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

