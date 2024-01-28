Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. 587,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,422. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

