Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 1,186,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

