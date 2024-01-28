Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,670 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.30. 3,177,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

