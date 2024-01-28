Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,366 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

