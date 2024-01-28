Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,936 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FISV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
