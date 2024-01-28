Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,209 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 63.4% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 18,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 72.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

